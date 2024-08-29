DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Aug-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 August 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 29 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 104.50p Lowest price paid per share: 102.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.9322p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,031,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,031,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.9322p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 6973 103.00 08:46:54 00071168016TRLO0 XLON 1120 104.00 13:42:17 00071175976TRLO0 XLON 305 104.00 14:14:08 00071176797TRLO0 XLON 2614 104.00 14:14:08 00071176798TRLO0 XLON 997 104.00 14:14:09 00071176799TRLO0 XLON 2000 104.00 14:14:09 00071176800TRLO0 XLON 1120 104.00 14:14:17 00071176803TRLO0 XLON 6963 104.00 14:14:18 00071176815TRLO0 XLON 7182 104.00 14:14:18 00071176814TRLO0 XLON 7486 104.00 14:14:18 00071176813TRLO0 XLON 6093 104.00 14:14:18 00071176812TRLO0 XLON 8800 104.00 14:14:18 00071176811TRLO0 XLON 4320 104.00 14:14:18 00071176810TRLO0 XLON 6688 104.00 14:14:18 00071176809TRLO0 XLON 5489 104.00 14:14:18 00071176808TRLO0 XLON 10919 104.00 14:14:18 00071176807TRLO0 XLON 2000 104.00 14:14:18 00071176806TRLO0 XLON 8357 104.00 14:14:18 00071176818TRLO0 XLON 1152 104.00 14:14:18 00071176817TRLO0 XLON 1517 104.00 14:14:18 00071176816TRLO0 XLON 249 104.00 14:14:18 00071176822TRLO0 XLON 1833 104.00 14:14:18 00071176821TRLO0 XLON 1200 104.00 14:14:18 00071176820TRLO0 XLON 7800 104.00 14:14:18 00071176819TRLO0 XLON 4194 104.00 14:14:23 00071176827TRLO0 XLON 551 104.00 14:14:23 00071176826TRLO0 XLON 1116 103.50 14:14:47 00071176830TRLO0 XLON 6565 104.00 14:14:47 00071176829TRLO0 XLON 4468 103.50 14:26:03 00071177048TRLO0 XLON 2626 103.50 14:26:03 00071177047TRLO0 XLON 423 103.00 14:26:27 00071177053TRLO0 XLON 1120 103.00 14:26:40 00071177054TRLO0 XLON 5845 103.00 14:51:57 00071178331TRLO0 XLON 2389 103.00 14:52:03 00071178337TRLO0 XLON 1132 103.00 14:52:03 00071178336TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 14:52:03 00071178335TRLO0 XLON 2566 103.00 14:52:03 00071178334TRLO0 XLON 1120 102.50 14:52:17 00071178344TRLO0 XLON 1798 102.50 14:56:58 00071178546TRLO0 XLON 3206 102.50 15:00:47 00071178709TRLO0 XLON 1278 104.00 15:17:29 00071179369TRLO0 XLON 1150 104.00 15:17:29 00071179368TRLO0 XLON 1500 104.00 15:17:29 00071179367TRLO0 XLON 1170 104.00 15:17:29 00071179366TRLO0 XLON 3260 104.00 15:17:29 00071179365TRLO0 XLON 4858 104.00 15:17:29 00071179364TRLO0 XLON 1149 104.50 15:27:40 00071179811TRLO0 XLON 3284 104.50 15:27:40 00071179810TRLO0 XLON 13 104.50 15:27:40 00071179809TRLO0 XLON 9327 104.50 15:27:40 00071179808TRLO0 XLON 3308 104.50 15:49:09 00071180566TRLO0 XLON 607 104.50 15:49:09 00071180565TRLO0 XLON 3224 104.50 15:49:09 00071180564TRLO0 XLON 1226 104.50 15:49:09 00071180563TRLO0 XLON 1277 104.50 15:49:09 00071180562TRLO0 XLON 600 104.50 15:49:09 00071180561TRLO0 XLON 983 104.00 15:54:27 00071180707TRLO0 XLON 1133 104.50 16:08:21 00071181302TRLO0 XLON 2118 104.50 16:08:22 00071181303TRLO0 XLON 1120 104.50 16:08:37 00071181311TRLO0 XLON 6150 104.50 16:14:06 00071181561TRLO0 XLON 2289 104.50 16:14:06 00071181560TRLO0 XLON 639 104.50 16:14:06 00071181564TRLO0 XLON 1127 104.50 16:14:06 00071181563TRLO0 XLON 1481 104.50 16:14:06 00071181562TRLO0 XLON 145 104.00 16:15:18 00071181642TRLO0 XLON 680 104.50 16:20:42 00071181991TRLO0 XLON 1600 104.50 16:20:42 00071181990TRLO0 XLON 8 104.50 16:20:42 00071181989TRLO0 XLON

