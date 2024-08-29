Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,010
-0,83 %
29.08.2024 18:25 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Aug-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         104.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.9322p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,031,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,031,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.9322p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6973               103.00      08:46:54          00071168016TRLO0      XLON 
1120               104.00      13:42:17          00071175976TRLO0      XLON 
305                104.00      14:14:08          00071176797TRLO0      XLON 
2614               104.00      14:14:08          00071176798TRLO0      XLON 
997                104.00      14:14:09          00071176799TRLO0      XLON 
2000               104.00      14:14:09          00071176800TRLO0      XLON 
1120               104.00      14:14:17          00071176803TRLO0      XLON 
6963               104.00      14:14:18          00071176815TRLO0      XLON 
7182               104.00      14:14:18          00071176814TRLO0      XLON 
7486               104.00      14:14:18          00071176813TRLO0      XLON 
6093               104.00      14:14:18          00071176812TRLO0      XLON 
8800               104.00      14:14:18          00071176811TRLO0      XLON 
4320               104.00      14:14:18          00071176810TRLO0      XLON 
6688               104.00      14:14:18          00071176809TRLO0      XLON 
5489               104.00      14:14:18          00071176808TRLO0      XLON 
10919               104.00      14:14:18          00071176807TRLO0      XLON 
2000               104.00      14:14:18          00071176806TRLO0      XLON 
8357               104.00      14:14:18          00071176818TRLO0      XLON 
1152               104.00      14:14:18          00071176817TRLO0      XLON 
1517               104.00      14:14:18          00071176816TRLO0      XLON 
249                104.00      14:14:18          00071176822TRLO0      XLON 
1833               104.00      14:14:18          00071176821TRLO0      XLON 
1200               104.00      14:14:18          00071176820TRLO0      XLON 
7800               104.00      14:14:18          00071176819TRLO0      XLON 
4194               104.00      14:14:23          00071176827TRLO0      XLON 
551                104.00      14:14:23          00071176826TRLO0      XLON 
1116               103.50      14:14:47          00071176830TRLO0      XLON 
6565               104.00      14:14:47          00071176829TRLO0      XLON 
4468               103.50      14:26:03          00071177048TRLO0      XLON 
2626               103.50      14:26:03          00071177047TRLO0      XLON 
423                103.00      14:26:27          00071177053TRLO0      XLON 
1120               103.00      14:26:40          00071177054TRLO0      XLON 
5845               103.00      14:51:57          00071178331TRLO0      XLON 
2389               103.00      14:52:03          00071178337TRLO0      XLON 
1132               103.00      14:52:03          00071178336TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      14:52:03          00071178335TRLO0      XLON 
2566               103.00      14:52:03          00071178334TRLO0      XLON 
1120               102.50      14:52:17          00071178344TRLO0      XLON 
1798               102.50      14:56:58          00071178546TRLO0      XLON 
3206               102.50      15:00:47          00071178709TRLO0      XLON 
1278               104.00      15:17:29          00071179369TRLO0      XLON 
1150               104.00      15:17:29          00071179368TRLO0      XLON 
1500               104.00      15:17:29          00071179367TRLO0      XLON 
1170               104.00      15:17:29          00071179366TRLO0      XLON 
3260               104.00      15:17:29          00071179365TRLO0      XLON 
4858               104.00      15:17:29          00071179364TRLO0      XLON 
1149               104.50      15:27:40          00071179811TRLO0      XLON 
3284               104.50      15:27:40          00071179810TRLO0      XLON 
13                104.50      15:27:40          00071179809TRLO0      XLON 
9327               104.50      15:27:40          00071179808TRLO0      XLON 
3308               104.50      15:49:09          00071180566TRLO0      XLON 
607                104.50      15:49:09          00071180565TRLO0      XLON 
3224               104.50      15:49:09          00071180564TRLO0      XLON 
1226               104.50      15:49:09          00071180563TRLO0      XLON 
1277               104.50      15:49:09          00071180562TRLO0      XLON 
600                104.50      15:49:09          00071180561TRLO0      XLON 
983                104.00      15:54:27          00071180707TRLO0      XLON 
1133               104.50      16:08:21          00071181302TRLO0      XLON 
2118               104.50      16:08:22          00071181303TRLO0      XLON 
1120               104.50      16:08:37          00071181311TRLO0      XLON 
6150               104.50      16:14:06          00071181561TRLO0      XLON 
2289               104.50      16:14:06          00071181560TRLO0      XLON 
639                104.50      16:14:06          00071181564TRLO0      XLON 
1127               104.50      16:14:06          00071181563TRLO0      XLON 
1481               104.50      16:14:06          00071181562TRLO0      XLON 
145                104.00      16:15:18          00071181642TRLO0      XLON 
680                104.50      16:20:42          00071181991TRLO0      XLON 
1600               104.50      16:20:42          00071181990TRLO0      XLON 
8                 104.50      16:20:42          00071181989TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2024 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343722 
EQS News ID:  1978047 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978047&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2024 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
