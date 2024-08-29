Enhancing customer data protection with industry-leading security and compliance standards.

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink and a leader in real-time data streaming, today announced it successfully achieved AICPA Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I certification. This certification, audited by Prescient Assurance, a global leader in security and compliance certifications for B2B/SAAS companies, underscores Ververica's dedication to implementing robust security measures that protect from evolving cyber threats.

The SOC 2 Type I certification provides an independent assessment of Ververica's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. This accomplishment demonstrates Ververica's adherence to the highest security standards.

"Achieving the SOC 2 Type I attestation is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding stringent security standards across all operations," said Sergei Valukhov, Head of Security and Compliance at Ververica.

"This achievement comes on the heels of our recent ISO 27001 certification, marking yet another important step in our journey to strengthen our security posture. While ISO 27001 focuses on establishing a comprehensive information security management system, SOC 2 Type I specifically attests to our ability to protect sensitive data through robust internal controls and practices," said Valukhov.

The certification solidifies Ververica's position as a leader in secure data processing, ensuring that its operations are resilient against emerging cyber threats and providing a secure environment for its customers' critical data.

Ververica's adherence to stringent compliance standards demonstrates its dedication to building and maintaining trust within the market. For more information about Ververica and to view real-time updates on its security protocols, visit the Trust Center: trust.ververica.com.

About Ververica

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink®, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica.com.

