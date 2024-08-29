Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681
29.08.2024 21:34 Uhr
Nokia Oyj: Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
29 August 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is issuing this stock exchange release in response to the recent trading activity of its stock due to a market rumour. Nokia has nothing to announce in relation to the speculations published in an article today, and no related insider project exists.

Nokia is committed to the success of its Mobile Networks business, a highly strategic asset for both Nokia and its customers. The business has made significant progress this year both on right-sizing its cost-base while protecting its product roadmap and winning new deals with new customers and increasing share with existing customers. Nokia is focused on ensuring that Mobile Networks is positioned to serve its customers building the best performing networks, investing in its portfolio and creating value for Nokia's shareholders.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/connect-eu.notified.com/Tracker?data=coYcCOFlI5LKGv1ms9qQDKMhzBSwtUEcMDsTKmQNQix4q2EGGEGWGBtBxxu4WID4pvYrhZhbDLf_c2C81xeGxHNFj2kobO2PMZL7tx1dk744zkxwZzLjyo_ZdkbanEKf000297620590__;!!I2XIyG2ANlwasLbx!VVEi1MN6vazILychOVwR15VmjEtU8UnoLV7dCxTLNbXZ3t5rS6ph2Wg8sWY6oiex9ISewLYbu5nVD5zp4kXM7KHQAQ$)
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com (https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/connect-eu.notified.com/Tracker?data=woa9VVdBHGZJeZWOVqG08lpcwZ8ntAdi8nIee5w4GZpyKoAU6Q0NDl9naJOc1fV3iW2mznNtjcD4dK93MQg3PJcgMd5hYP--V7LKwOMVPAQAlrXWjwjDO3T5ClTWK4Ra000297620590__;!!I2XIyG2ANlwasLbx!VVEi1MN6vazILychOVwR15VmjEtU8UnoLV7dCxTLNbXZ3t5rS6ph2Wg8sWY6oiex9ISewLYbu5nVD5zp4kXVCQW2TA$)


