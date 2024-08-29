Nokia Oyj: Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

29 August 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is issuing this stock exchange release in response to the recent trading activity of its stock due to a market rumour. Nokia has nothing to announce in relation to the speculations published in an article today, and no related insider project exists.

Nokia is committed to the success of its Mobile Networks business, a highly strategic asset for both Nokia and its customers. The business has made significant progress this year both on right-sizing its cost-base while protecting its product roadmap and winning new deals with new customers and increasing share with existing customers. Nokia is focused on ensuring that Mobile Networks is positioned to serve its customers building the best performing networks, investing in its portfolio and creating value for Nokia's shareholders.

