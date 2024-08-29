

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) has released third betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers with an early look at Apple Intelligence functionality.



The beta update introduces several new features, including Clean Up in Apple Photos, Notification Summaries, and an updated Siri Interface.



The Clean Up feature, similar to Google's Magic Eraser, allows users to select and erase objects from the photos without altering the rest of the image with the help of artificial intelligence.



Notification Summaries helps users to filter out unnecessary messages, displaying only the most important ones.



The latest Siri interface comes with a subtle glow on the display, and includes a Type to Siri feature, enabling users to communicate with Siri through writing instead of speaking.



Other enhancements include Smart Replies in Messages and Mail, transcription for calls and voice recordings in Notes, natural language search in Photos, and Memory Movie feature in Photos.



