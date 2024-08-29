Anzeige
29.08.2024 22:02 Uhr
Neptune Flooring: Intermountain Wood Flooring Expands Product Line With Addition of Neptune Brand

MERIDIAN, IDAHO / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Intermountain Wood Flooring, a premier distributor of quality flooring products, is proud to announce the addition of the Neptune brand to their extensive product offering. Intermountain will introduce Neptune's Freedom and Valor luxury vinyl floor collections, with more than 200 retail displays set to arrive in stores in September.

Neptune & Intermountain logo

Neptune & Intermountain logo

Intermountain Wood Flooring has long been a trusted name in the flooring industry, serving a vast territory that stretches from St. Louis to Washington State. Known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Intermountain continues to expand its portfolio with innovative and high-quality products.

Neptune's Freedom and Valor collections are celebrated for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and superior craftsmanship, all proudly made in America. These collections offer a range of stylish and resilient options that are perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.

"We are excited to have Intermountain become a Neptune supplier and look forward to launching these incredible products with their incredible sales team!" said Stacy Dunn, Neptune Account Manager.

Intermountain's dedication to providing the best products and services to their clients aligns perfectly with Neptune's reputation for quality and innovation. This partnership is poised to bring unparalleled luxury vinyl flooring solutions to a wider audience, ensuring customers have access to the best the industry has to offer.

"We are thrilled to expand our product line with Neptune's esteemed collections," said Brad Rigby, Vice President of Sales of Intermountain Wood Flooring. "Our team is eager to introduce these top-tier products to our retailers and customers, and we are confident they will be impressed by the quality and design Neptune brings to the table."

For more information about Intermountain Wood Flooring and their new Neptune product offerings, please visit iwflooring.com or contact their customer service team at (801) 486-5414.

About Intermountain Wood Flooring: Intermountain Wood Flooring is a leading distributor of high-quality flooring products, serving customers across a wide territory from St. Louis to Washington State. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Intermountain provides a comprehensive range of flooring solutions to meet the needs of residential and commercial projects.

Contact Information

Stacy Dunn
National Accounts Manager
contact@neptune-flooring.com

SOURCE: Neptune Flooring

