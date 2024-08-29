Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation at FPGA World Conference 2024. Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovation in embedded vision applications in various speaker track sessions and a demo showcase.

FPGA World Conference Stockholm Lattice Demo Showcase Sept. 10, 9 a.m. 4:15 p.m. (GMT+2) Lattice Track Session: Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. 12 p.m.: Sensor Fusion Applied to Maximize Accuracy for Industrial Applications Location: AFRY, Frösundaleden 2A, 169 70 Solna, Stockholm, Sweden





FPGA World Conference Copenhagen Lattice Demo Showcase Sept. 12, 9 a.m. 4:15 p.m. (GMT+2) Lattice Track Session: Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. 12 p.m.: Sensor Fusion Applied to Maximize Accuracy for Industrial Applications Location: DTU (SCION), Building 372, Diplomvej 2800 Lyngby Copenhagen, Denmark







FPGA World Conference is an international forum for researchers, engineers, teachers, students, and hackers. It covers topics such as complex analog/digital/software FPGA SoC systems, FPGA/ASIC-based products, educational, and industrial cases, and more.

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for FPGA World Conference 2024, visit https://fpgaworld.com/

