

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $282 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.505 billion from $1.345 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $282 Mln. vs. $222 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.505 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.08 - $2.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,555 - $1,570 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.18 - $8.31 Full year revenue guidance: $6,080 - $6,130 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News