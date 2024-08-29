

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



Earnings: -$193.3 million in Q2 vs. -$207.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q2 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $266.2 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $1.272 billion in Q2 vs. $1.340 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.450 Bln



