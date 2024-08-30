Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Relief Therapeutics Reports Half-Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update RLF-TD011 investigator-initiated trial results for EB wound treatment anticipated in the coming weeks

RLF-OD032 pilot PK study progresses with potential NDA filing by mid- to late 2025

Streamlined operations and CHF 15.1 million cash reserves expected to provide funding into at least 2026

GENEVA (AUG. 30, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF , RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today reported its financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2024, and provided a corporate update. Relief provided updates on its key development programs and strategic initiatives, including RLF-TD011, a hypochlorous acid topical spray designed for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), and RLF-OD032, a novel liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride for the management of phenylketonuria (PKU). The Company reported significant financial improvements in the first half of 2024, with revenue up 85% and operating expenses down 45%, driven by strategic realignment and cost-reduction initiatives. Investments in R&D, however, were stable. Remaining debt-free, the Company expects its cash reserves of CHF 15.1 million as of August 30, 2024, and projected revenue to fund operations into at least 2026. The Relief 2024 half-year report is available on the Company's website .

