Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Relief Therapeutics Reports Half-Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Relief provided updates on its key development programs and strategic initiatives, including RLF-TD011, a hypochlorous acid topical spray designed for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), and RLF-OD032, a novel liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride for the management of phenylketonuria (PKU).
The Company reported significant financial improvements in the first half of 2024, with revenue up 85% and operating expenses down 45%, driven by strategic realignment and cost-reduction initiatives. Investments in R&D, however, were stable. Remaining debt-free, the Company expects its cash reserves of CHF 15.1 million as of August 30, 2024, and projected revenue to fund operations into at least 2026.
The Relief 2024 half-year report is available on the Company's website.
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Valor:
|10019113
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1978043
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1978043 30-Aug-2024 CET/CEST