Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:05 Uhr
1,930 Euro
+0,022
+1,15 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9261,98610:29
Dow Jones News
30.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
163 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 August 2024 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9400     GBP1.6320 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9180     GBP1.6160 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9293     GBP1.6240

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,943,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,264      1.9260        XDUB     08:48:47      00029170394TRDU1 
2,567      1.9220        XDUB     08:54:26      00029170428TRDU1 
1,110      1.9200        XDUB     08:54:26      00029170429TRDU1 
1,368      1.9200        XDUB     08:54:26      00029170430TRDU1 
542       1.9240        XDUB     09:25:24      00029170509TRDU1 
1,400      1.9240        XDUB     09:25:24      00029170510TRDU1 
708       1.9240        XDUB     09:25:24      00029170511TRDU1 
2,497      1.9300        XDUB     10:05:32      00029170593TRDU1 
1,250      1.9380        XDUB     10:12:28      00029170600TRDU1 
1,177      1.9380        XDUB     10:12:28      00029170601TRDU1 
2,344      1.9380        XDUB     10:22:48      00029170628TRDU1 
2,045      1.9340        XDUB     10:34:49      00029170675TRDU1 
607       1.9340        XDUB     10:34:49      00029170676TRDU1 
2,641      1.9320        XDUB     10:34:49      00029170678TRDU1 
2,300      1.9280        XDUB     11:12:07      00029170781TRDU1 
1,068      1.9320        XDUB     11:27:20      00029170795TRDU1 
149       1.9320        XDUB     11:27:20      00029170796TRDU1 
235       1.9320        XDUB     11:27:20      00029170797TRDU1 
559       1.9320        XDUB     11:27:20      00029170798TRDU1 
344       1.9320        XDUB     11:27:20      00029170799TRDU1 
2,639      1.9280        XDUB     11:34:24      00029170811TRDU1 
2,659      1.9260        XDUB     11:34:24      00029170812TRDU1 
2,340      1.9180        XDUB     11:41:50      00029170826TRDU1 
2,296      1.9220        XDUB     12:40:30      00029170912TRDU1 
2,365      1.9200        XDUB     12:55:14      00029170932TRDU1 
4,586      1.9180        XDUB     12:55:21      00029170934TRDU1 
1,643      1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171235TRDU1 
1,643      1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171236TRDU1 
184       1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171237TRDU1 
376       1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171238TRDU1 
1,083      1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171239TRDU1 
167       1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171240TRDU1 
1,083      1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171241TRDU1 
560       1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171242TRDU1 
1,643      1.9260        XDUB     14:03:04      00029171243TRDU1 
1,250      1.9260        XDUB     14:18:45      00029171293TRDU1 
559       1.9260        XDUB     14:18:45      00029171294TRDU1 
236       1.9260        XDUB     14:18:45      00029171295TRDU1 
235       1.9260        XDUB     14:18:45      00029171296TRDU1 
170       1.9260        XDUB     14:18:45      00029171297TRDU1 
2,225      1.9260        XDUB     14:29:40      00029171372TRDU1 
1,581      1.9280        XDUB     14:39:15      00029171420TRDU1 
2,234      1.9280        XDUB     14:39:15      00029171422TRDU1 
3,041      1.9280        XDUB     14:39:15      00029171423TRDU1 
2,234      1.9260        XDUB     14:39:15      00029171424TRDU1 
2,204      1.9260        XDUB     14:39:15      00029171425TRDU1 
2,644      1.9280        XDUB     14:53:24      00029171535TRDU1 
2,324      1.9320        XDUB     15:18:38      00029171742TRDU1 
2,198      1.9320        XDUB     15:18:38      00029171743TRDU1 
1,250      1.9360        XDUB     15:30:59      00029171829TRDU1 
236       1.9360        XDUB     15:30:59      00029171830TRDU1 
983       1.9360        XDUB     15:30:59      00029171831TRDU1 
2,345      1.9400        XDUB     15:39:39      00029171869TRDU1 
1,073      1.9380        XDUB     15:44:15      00029171901TRDU1 
1,400      1.9380        XDUB     15:44:15      00029171902TRDU1 
1,505      1.9380        XDUB     15:44:15      00029171903TRDU1 
1,316      1.9380        XDUB     15:59:00      00029172045TRDU1 
1,263      1.9380        XDUB     15:59:00      00029172046TRDU1 
1,420      1.9360        XDUB     16:05:07      00029172076TRDU1 
5,247      1.9360        XDUB     16:05:07      00029172077TRDU1 
1,707      1.9360        XDUB     16:21:00      00029172158TRDU1 
954       1.9360        XDUB     16:21:00      00029172159TRDU1 
854       1.9360        XDUB     16:24:41      00029172177TRDU1 
779       1.9360        XDUB     16:24:41      00029172178TRDU1 
2,091      1.9340        XDUB     16:25:52      00029172192TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,668      1.6200        XLON     09:04:52      00029170462TRDU1 
2,760      1.6200        XLON     09:34:37      00029170557TRDU1 
4,621      1.6260        XLON     10:34:49      00029170677TRDU1 
2,396      1.6240        XLON     10:34:49      00029170679TRDU1 
2,441      1.6200        XLON     11:34:27      00029170813TRDU1 
2,056      1.6180        XLON     11:34:29      00029170814TRDU1 
322       1.6180        XLON     11:34:29      00029170815TRDU1 
2,460      1.6160        XLON     12:55:21      00029170933TRDU1 
5,216      1.6240        XLON     14:03:00      00029171234TRDU1 
2,125      1.6240        XLON     14:24:01      00029171325TRDU1 
165       1.6240        XLON     14:24:01      00029171326TRDU1 
2,318      1.6240        XLON     14:39:15      00029171421TRDU1 
2,353      1.6220        XLON     14:39:15      00029171426TRDU1 
4,938      1.6220        XLON     14:39:15      00029171427TRDU1 
2,279      1.6320        XLON     15:44:09      00029171899TRDU1 
237       1.6320        XLON     15:44:09      00029171900TRDU1 
2,495      1.6300        XLON     15:57:45      00029172043TRDU1 
2,295      1.6300        XLON     16:05:07      00029172075TRDU1 
2,466      1.6280        XLON     16:05:08      00029172078TRDU1 
3,389      1.6280        XLON     16:25:52      00029172191TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343725 
EQS News ID:  1978077 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978077&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.