Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
29.08.24
19:41 Uhr
1,594 Euro
+0,020
+1,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5651,59809:06
1,5651,59809:05
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 08:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

BIRGITTE BRINCH MADSEN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.31662747

15,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

15,000

£1.31662747

e)

Dateofthetransaction

2024.08.29

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.