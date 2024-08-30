

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation eased for the first time in four months in August, though marginally, the preliminary estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.6 percent in August, following July's 1-year high of 3.7 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also moderated to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in July.



The marginal slowdown in overall inflation was largely driven by a 3.2 percent fall in energy costs.



Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 5.6 percent in August from 5.4 percent a month ago. Similarly, costs for services grew slightly faster at 5.8 percent versus 5.7 percent in July.



