

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 2-day low of 0.9405 against the euro and a 3-day low of 1.1181 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9380 and 1.1149, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 0.8487 from an early high of 0.8467.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.95 against the euro, 1.13 against the pound and 0.86 against the greenback.



