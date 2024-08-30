Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Dow Jones News
30.08.2024 09:43 Uhr
Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV LN) 
Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Aug-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat ESG UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 11.0587 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1025350 
CODE: EDIV LN 
ISIN: LU0959210781 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0959210781 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EDIV LN 
Sequence No.:  343769 
EQS News ID:  1978267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978267&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
