DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.8147 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1355443 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 343752 EQS News ID: 1978233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978233&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)