VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on July 28, 2024.

Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "In the second quarter, lululemon delivered revenue and earnings growth, with ongoing strength across our international business. In the U.S., our teams continue to optimize our product assortment and remain focused on driving forward our opportunities in the market. Looking ahead, we feel confident in the long runway in front of us as we execute on our Power of Three ×2 growth plan."

For the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Net revenue increased 7% to $2.4 billion, or increased 8% on a constant dollar basis. Americas net revenue increased 1%, or 2% on a constant dollar basis. International net revenue increased 29%, or 31% on a constant dollar basis.

Comparable sales increased 2%, or 3% on a constant dollar basis. Americas comparable sales decreased 3%, or 2% on a constant dollar basis. International comparable sales increased 19%, or 22% on a constant dollar basis.

Gross profit increased 9% to $1.4 billion.

Gross margin increased 80 basis points to 59.6%.

Income from operations increased 13% to $540.2 million.

Operating margin increased 110 basis points to 22.8%.

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.6% compared to 29.8% for the second quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share were $3.15 compared to $2.68 in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company repurchased 1.9 million of its shares for a cost of $583.7 million.

The Company opened 10 net new company-operated stores during the second quarter, ending with 721 stores.

Meghan Frank, Chief Financial Officer, stated: "Earnings per share exceeded our expectations in the second quarter, driven by better-than-expected gross margin expansion and disciplined execution. As we enter the back half of the year, we remain focused on executing on our near-term priorities, while strategically investing for long-term growth. I would like to thank our teams around the world for their commitment to lululemon."

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $393.7 million.

Inventories at the end of the second quarter of 2024 decreased 14% to $1.4 billion compared to $1.7 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

2024 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects net revenue to be in the range of $2.340 billion to $2.365 billion, representing growth of 6% to 7%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.68 to $2.73 for the quarter. This assumes a tax rate of approximately 30%.

For 2024, the Company now expects net revenue to be in the range of $10.375 billion to $10.475 billion, representing growth of 8% to 9%, or 6% to 7% excluding the 53rd week of 2024. Diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $13.95 to $14.15 for the year. This assumes a tax rate of approximately 30%.

The guidance does not reflect potential future repurchases of the Company's shares.

The guidance and outlook forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and do not incorporate future unknown impacts, including macroeconomic trends. The Company undertakes no duty to update or to continue to provide information with respect to any forward-looking statements or risk factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those stated below.

Power of Three ×2

The Company's Power of Three ×2 growth plan calls for a doubling of the business from 2021 net revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion by 2026. The key pillars of the plan are product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion and the growth strategy includes a plan to double men's, double e-commerce, and quadruple international net revenue relative to 2021.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter results is scheduled for today, August 29, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-844-763-8274 or 1-647-484-8814, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://corporate.lululemon.com/investors/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant dollar changes are non-GAAP financial measures. A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign currency exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign currency exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. The Company provides constant dollar changes in its results to help investors understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management uses these constant currency metrics internally when reviewing and assessing financial performance.

The Company's fiscal year ends on the Sunday closest to January 31st of the following year, typically resulting in a 52-week year, but occasionally giving rise to an additional week, resulting in a 53-week year. Fiscal 2023 was a 52-week year while 2024 will be a 53-week year. The expected net revenue increase excluding the 53rd week excludes the expected net revenue for the 53rd week of 2024. This enables an evaluation of the expected year-over-year increase in net revenue based on 52 weeks in each year.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "outlook," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements also include the Company's guidance and outlook statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: the Company's ability to maintain the value and reputation of its brand; changes in consumer shopping preferences and shifts in distribution channels; the acceptability of its products to guests; its highly competitive market and increasing competition; increasing costs and decreasing selling prices; its ability to anticipate consumer preferences and successfully develop and introduce new, innovative and updated products; its ability to accurately forecast guest demand for its products; its ability to expand in light of its limited operating experience and limited brand recognition in new international markets and new product categories; its ability to manage its growth and the increased complexity of its business effectively; its ability to successfully open new store locations in a timely manner; seasonality; disruptions of its supply chain; its reliance on a relatively small number of vendors to supply and manufacture a significant portion of its products; suppliers or manufacturers not complying with its Vendor Code of Ethics or applicable laws; its ability to deliver its products to the market and to meet guest expectations if it has problems with its distribution system; increasing labor costs and other factors associated with the production of its products in South Asia and South East Asia; its ability to safeguard against security breaches with respect to its technology systems; its compliance with privacy and data protection laws; any material disruption of its information systems; its ability to have technology-based systems function effectively and grow its e-commerce business globally; climate change, and related legislative and regulatory responses; increased scrutiny regarding its environmental, social, and governance, or sustainability responsibilities; an economic recession, depression, or downturn or economic uncertainty in its key markets; global or regional health events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; global economic and political conditions; its ability to source and sell its merchandise profitably or at all if new trade restrictions are imposed or existing trade restrictions become more burdensome; changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities; its ability to comply with trade and other regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; imitation by its competitors; its ability to protect its intellectual property rights; conflicting trademarks and patents and the prevention of sale of certain products; its exposure to various types of litigation; and other risks and uncertainties set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

lululemon athletica inc.

The fiscal year ending February 2, 2025 is referred to as "2024" and the fiscal year ended January 28, 2024 is referred to as "2023".

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts

Second Quarter First Two Quarters 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 2,371,078 $ 2,209,165 $ 4,579,969 $ 4,209,957 Costs of goods sold 958,893 910,654 1,892,716 1,760,641 Gross profit 1,412,185 1,298,511 2,687,253 2,449,316 As a percentage of net revenue 59.6% 58.8% 58.7% 58.2% Selling, general and administrative expenses 871,959 817,375 1,714,385 1,564,888 As a percentage of net revenue 36.8% 37.0% 37.4% 37.2% Amortization of intangible assets - 1,879 - 3,757 Income from operations 540,226 479,257 972,868 880,671 As a percentage of net revenue 22.8% 21.7% 21.2% 20.9% Other income (expense), net 17,994 7,362 41,277 15,387 Income before income tax expense 558,220 486,619 1,014,145 896,058 Income tax expense 165,298 145,016 299,802 264,050 Net income $ 392,922 $ 341,603 $ 714,343 $ 632,008 Basic earnings per share $ 3.15 $ 2.69 $ 5.70 $ 4.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.15 $ 2.68 $ 5.69 $ 4.96 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 124,721 126,969 125,358 127,108 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 124,857 127,263 125,600 127,442

lululemon athletica inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands

July 28, 2024 January 28, 2024 July 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,610,112 $ 2,243,971 $ 1,107,530 Inventories 1,429,043 1,323,602 1,660,753 Prepaid and receivable income taxes 210,969 183,733 224,916 Other current assets 321,620 309,271 330,734 Total current assets 3,571,744 4,060,577 3,323,933 Property and equipment, net 1,614,893 1,545,811 1,367,172 Right-of-use lease assets 1,302,947 1,265,610 1,079,198 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 23,925 24,083 42,380 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 230,626 195,860 179,775 Total assets $ 6,744,135 $ 7,091,941 $ 5,992,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 317,348 $ 348,441 $ 298,914 Accrued liabilities and other 396,423 348,555 399,178 Accrued compensation and related expenses 174,702 326,110 192,289 Current lease liabilities 278,067 249,270 216,837 Current income taxes payable 19,231 12,098 20,576 Unredeemed gift card liability 250,754 306,479 216,116 Other current liabilities 32,126 40,308 42,460 Total current liabilities 1,468,651 1,631,261 1,386,370 Non-current lease liabilities 1,180,823 1,154,012 976,736 Non-current income taxes payable - 15,864 15,864 Deferred income tax liability 28,876 29,522 55,258 Other non-current liabilities 34,140 29,201 24,748 Stockholders' equity 4,031,645 4,232,081 3,533,482 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,744,135 $ 7,091,941 $ 5,992,458

lululemon athletica inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands

First Two Quarters 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 714,343 $ 632,008 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (143,679 ) (109,795 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 570,664 522,213 Net cash used in investing activities (266,625 ) (283,660 ) Net cash used in financing activities (916,543 ) (305,651 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21,355 ) 19,761 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (633,859 ) (47,337 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,243,971 1,154,867 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,610,112 $ 1,107,530

lululemon athletica inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

Constant dollar changes

The below changes show the change for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net Revenue Change Foreign exchange Change in constant dollars United States - % - % - % Canada 8 3 11 Americas 1 1 2 China Mainland 34 3 37 Rest of World 24 3 27 Total international 29 2 31 Total 7 % 1 % 8 % Comparable Sales(1) Change Foreign exchange Change in constant dollars Americas (3 )% 1 % (2 )% China Mainland 21 2 23 Rest of World 17 3 20 Total international 19 3 22 Total 2 % 1 % 3 %

__________ (1) Comparable sales includes comparable company-operated store and e-commerce net revenue. Comparable company-operated stores have been open for at least 12 full fiscal months, or open for at least 12 full fiscal months after being significantly expanded. Comparable company-operated stores exclude stores which have been temporarily relocated for renovations or have been temporarily closed.

Expected net revenue increase excluding the 53rd week

The Company's fiscal year ends on the Sunday closest to January 31st of the following year, typically resulting in a 52-week year, but occasionally giving rise to an additional week, resulting in a 53-week year. Fiscal 2023 was a 52-week year while 2024 will be a 53-week year.

Fiscal 2024 Expected net revenue increase 8% to 9% Impact of 53rd week (2)% Expected net revenue increase excluding the 53rd week (non-GAAP) 6% to 7%

lululemon athletica inc.

Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage(1)

Square footage expressed in thousands

Number of Stores Open at the Beginning of the Quarter Number of Stores Opened During the Quarter Number of Stores Closed During the Quarter Number of Stores Open at the End of the Quarter 3rd Quarter 2023 672 15 1 686 4th Quarter 2023 686 26 1 711 1st Quarter 2024 711 5 5 711 2nd Quarter 2024 711 11 1 721 Total Gross Square Feet at the Beginning of the Quarter Gross Square Feet Added During the Quarter(2) Gross Square Feet Lost During the Quarter(2) Total Gross Square Feet at the End of the Quarter 3rd Quarter 2023 2,691 109 3 2,797 4th Quarter 2023 2,797 173 3 2,967 1st Quarter 2024 2,967 35 14 2,988 2nd Quarter 2024 2,988 90 3 3,075

__________ (1) Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements. (2) Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

lululemon athletica inc.

Howard Tubin

1-604-732-6124

or

ICR, Inc.

Joseph Teklits/Caitlin Churchill

1-203-682-8200

Media Contacts:

lululemon athletica inc.

Erin Hankinson

1-604-732-6124

or

lululemon athletica inc.

Madi Wallace

1-604-732-6124