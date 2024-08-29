BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period ("second quarter") and twenty-six-week period ("first six months") ended August 3, 2024 compared to the same periods ended July 29, 2023.

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 3, July 29, August 3, July 29, (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 2,552.1 $ 2,529.8 $ 5,277.9 $ 5,164.1 Comparable sales (1) (1.2%) 8.0% 0.2% 8.7% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 38.3% 39.3% 38.8% 39.7% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 644.8 $ 600.7 $ 1,310.7 $ 1,212.8 Operating income (as a percentage of net sales) 12.9% 15.5% 13.8% 16.1% Diluted earnings per share $ 5.30 $ 6.02 $ 11.78 $ 12.90 New store openings, net 16 3 26 7 _____________ (1) Comparable sales are calculated based on the comparable 13 and 26 calendar weeks in the current and prior year.

"While we are encouraged by many positive indicators across our business, our second quarter performance did not meet our expectations, driven primarily by a decline in comparable store sales. We are clear about the factors that adversely impacted our store performance, and we have actions underway to address the trends," said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. "We are focused on driving stronger sales and traffic and continuing to exercise financial discipline. In light of our first half trends and a more cautious outlook, we have updated our full year expectations. I remain confident in the power of our differentiated model, the strength of our financial foundation, and our ability to deliver value for our shareholders over the long term."

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Compared to Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Net sales increased 0.9% to $2.6 billion compared to $2.5 billion, primarily due to new store contribution and growth in other revenue.

Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) decreased 1.2% compared to an increase of 8.0%, driven by a 1.8% decrease in transactions and a 0.6% increase in average ticket.

Gross profit was $978.2 million compared to $993.6 million. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 38.3% compared to 39.3%, primarily due to lower merchandise margins and deleverage of store fixed costs, partially offset by growth in other revenue and lower inventory shrink.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $644.8 million compared to $600.7 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 25.3% compared to 23.7%, primarily due to deleverage of store payroll and benefits, corporate overhead primarily due to strategic investments, store expenses, and marketing expenses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

Operating income was $329.2 million, or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $391.6 million, or 15.5% of net sales.

The tax rate was 24.3% compared to 24.2%.

Net income was $252.6 million compared to $300.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $5.30 compared to $6.02.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2024 Compared to First Six Months of Fiscal 2023

Net sales increased 2.2% to $5.3 billion compared to $5.2 billion, primarily due to new store contribution and growth in other revenue.

Comparable sales increased 0.2% compared to an increase of 8.7%, driven by a 0.4% increase in average ticket and a 0.2% decrease in transactions.

Gross profit was flat at $2.0 billion. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 38.8% compared to 39.7%, primarily due to lower merchandise margin and deleverage of store fixed costs, partially offset by growth in other revenue.

SG&A expenses were $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 24.8% compared to 23.5%, primarily due to deleverage of corporate overhead primarily due to strategic investments, store payroll and benefits, store expenses, and marketing expenses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

Operating income was $730.1 million, or 13.8% of net sales, compared to $833.7 million, or 16.1% of net sales.

The tax rate was 23.7% compared to 23.5%.

Net income was $565.7 million compared to $647.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $11.78, including a $0.10 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $12.90, including a $0.14 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $414.0 million.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 10.1% to $2.0 billion compared to $1.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to inventory to support new brand launches, the opening of the new market fulfillment center in Greer, SC, and the addition of 49 net new stores since July 29, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 549,852 shares of its common stock at a cost of $212.3 million. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $497.5 million. As of August 3, 2024, $1.6 billion remained available under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2024.

Store Update

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company opened 17 new stores, relocated one store, remodeled nine stores, and closed one store. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, the Company opened 29 new stores, relocated two stores, remodeled nine stores, and closed three stores. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company operated 1,411 stores totaling 14.8 million square feet.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the Company plans to:

Prior FY24 Outlook Updated FY24 Outlook Net sales $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion $11.0 billion to $11.2 billion Comparable sales 2% to 3% (2%) to 0% New stores, net 60-65 no change Remodel and relocation projects 40-45 no change Operating margin 13.7% to 14.0% 12.7% to 13.0% Diluted earnings per share $25.20 to $26.00 $22.60 to $23.50 Share repurchases approximately $1 billion no change Interest income approximately $13 million no change Effective tax rate approximately 24% no change Capital expenditures $415 million to $490 million $400 million to $450 million Depreciation and amortization expense $270 million to $275 million $265 million to $270 million

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "strategies" or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation:

macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, elevated interest rates and recessionary concerns, as well as continuing labor cost pressures, and transportation and shipping cost pressures, have had, and may continue to have, a negative impact on our business, financial condition, profitability, and cash flows (including future uncertain impacts);

changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical events;

our ability to sustain our growth plans and successfully implement our long-range strategic and financial plan;

the ability to execute our operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (the replacement of our enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;

our ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner;

the possibility that we may be unable to compete effectively in our highly competitive markets;

the possibility of significant interruptions in the operations of our distribution centers, fast fulfillment centers, and market fulfillment centers;

the possibility that cybersecurity or information security breaches and other disruptions could compromise our information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information;

the possibility of material disruptions to our information systems, including our Ulta.com website and mobile applications;

the failure to maintain satisfactory compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

changes in the good relationships we have with our brand partners, our ability to continue to obtain sufficient merchandise from our brand partners, and/or our ability to continue to offer permanent or temporary exclusive products of our brand partners;

our ability to effectively manage our inventory and protect against inventory shrink;

changes in the wholesale cost of our products and/or interruptions at our brand partners' or third-party vendors' operations;

epidemics, pandemics or natural disasters, which could negatively impact sales;

the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues;

our ability to attract and retain key executive personnel;

the impact of climate change on our business operations and/or supply chain;

our ability to successfully execute our common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs;

a decline in operating results which could lead to asset impairment and store closure charges; and

other risk factors detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended August 3, July 29, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 2,552,087 100.0 % $ 2,529,809 100.0 % Cost of sales 1,573,910 61.7 % 1,536,197 60.7 % Gross profit 978,177 38.3 % 993,612 39.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 644,821 25.3 % 600,692 23.7 % Pre-opening expenses 4,155 0.2 % 1,278 0.1 % Operating income 329,201 12.9 % 391,642 15.5 % Interest income, net (4,526 ) (0.2 %) (4,449 ) (0.2 %) Income before income taxes 333,727 13.1 % 396,091 15.7 % Income tax expense 81,171 3.2 % 95,989 3.8 % Net income $ 252,556 9.9 % $ 300,102 11.9 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.32 $ 6.05 Diluted $ 5.30 $ 6.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,505 49,617 Diluted 47,667 49,849

Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 26 Weeks Ended August 3, July 29, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 5,277,935 100.0 % $ 5,164,072 100.0 % Cost of sales 3,229,978 61.2 % 3,115,603 60.3 % Gross profit 2,047,957 38.8 % 2,048,469 39.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,310,734 24.8 % 1,212,821 23.5 % Pre-opening expenses 7,074 0.1 % 1,936 0.0 % Operating income 730,149 13.8 % 833,712 16.1 % Interest income, net (11,426 ) (0.2 %) (11,797 ) (0.2 %) Income before income taxes 741,575 14.1 % 845,509 16.4 % Income tax expense 175,906 3.3 % 198,356 3.8 % Net income $ 565,669 10.7 % $ 647,153 12.5 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 11.83 $ 12.97 Diluted $ 11.78 $ 12.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,815 49,885 Diluted 48,022 50,157

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) August 3, February 3, July 29, 2024 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 413,962 $ 766,594 $ 388,627 Receivables, net 200,863 207,939 174,444 Merchandise inventories, net 1,998,286 1,742,136 1,815,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,023 115,598 110,524 Prepaid income taxes 53,607 4,251 30,114 Total current assets 2,798,741 2,836,518 2,519,248 Property and equipment, net 1,225,850 1,182,335 1,073,144 Operating lease assets 1,599,735 1,574,530 1,549,146 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 357 510 718 Deferred compensation plan assets 46,280 43,516 40,087 Other long-term assets 55,575 58,732 55,547 Total assets $ 5,737,408 $ 5,707,011 $ 5,248,760 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 566,904 $ 544,001 $ 521,315 Accrued liabilities 348,042 382,468 328,247 Deferred revenue 394,987 436,591 354,253 Current operating lease liabilities 281,301 283,821 287,359 Accrued income taxes - 11,310 - Total current liabilities 1,591,234 1,658,191 1,491,174 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,647,698 1,627,271 1,593,040 Deferred income taxes 88,461 85,921 56,012 Other long-term liabilities 61,855 56,300 56,657 Total liabilities 3,389,248 3,427,683 3,196,883 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders' equity 2,348,160 2,279,328 2,051,877 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,737,408 $ 5,707,011 $ 5,248,760

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 26 Weeks Ended August 3, July 29, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 565,669 $ 647,153 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,053 119,862 Non-cash lease expense 163,481 152,867 Deferred income taxes 2,540 666 Stock-based compensation expense 19,272 21,539 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5,204 3,878 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 7,076 24,978 Merchandise inventories (256,150 ) (212,088 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,425 ) 19,722 Income taxes (60,666 ) 8,194 Accounts payable 29,715 (38,752 ) Accrued liabilities (33,634 ) (102,763 ) Deferred revenue (41,604 ) (40,424 ) Operating lease liabilities (170,779 ) (163,527 ) Other assets and liabilities 15,127 (12,497 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 358,879 428,808 Investing activities Capital expenditures (186,301 ) (204,748 ) Other investments (5,091 ) (1,687 ) Net cash used in investing activities (191,392 ) (206,435 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common shares (501,768 ) (559,011 ) Stock options exercised 9,196 9,147 Purchase of treasury shares (23,459 ) (21,759 ) Debt issuance costs (4,088 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (520,119 ) (571,623 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (352,632 ) (349,250 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 766,594 737,877 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 413,962 $ 388,627

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2024 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,385 12 2 1,395 2nd Quarter 1,395 17 1 1,411

Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2024 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 14,515,593 114,786 15,615 14,614,764 2nd Quarter 14,614,764 178,624 10,800 14,782,588

Exhibit 6 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Sales by Category The following tables set forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category: 13 Weeks Ended August 3, July 29, 2024 2023 Cosmetics 39% 40% Skincare 24% 23% Haircare 20% 22% Fragrance 11% 9% Services 4% 4% Other 2% 2% 100% 100%

26 Weeks Ended August 3, July 29, 2024 2023 Cosmetics 40% 42% Skincare 24% 22% Haircare 19% 21% Fragrance 11% 9% Services 4% 4% Other 2% 2% 100% 100%

Certain sales departments were reclassified between categories in the prior year to conform to current year presentation, including moving the bath category from Fragrance to Skincare.

