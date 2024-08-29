Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB45.1 million (US$6.2 million), compared with RMB675.4 million in the same period of 2023. Income from operations was RMB47.0 million (US$6.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with a loss of RMB8.9 million in the same period last year. Net income was RMB86.0 million (US$11.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 137.5% from RMB36.2 million in the same period last year.
- The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB6.2 billion (US$850.0 million) as of June 30, 2024. Our credit risk exposure has decreased to a lower level, of which only RMB2.7 billion (US$ 375.0 million) of outstanding balance of loans where the Company bears credit risks have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.93% and 1.57%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024, compared with 2.87% and 1.51%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024.
- Total balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased by RMB207.1 million (US$28.5 million) compared with that as of March 31, 2024.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, " China's automotive market remained sluggish in the second quarter, presenting significant challenges for the industry. In response to these challenges, we reinforced our financial stability through disciplined expense management and cost-efficiency measures while seizing the used car market's immense potential and opportunities. Over the past quarter, we focused on enhancing the competitiveness of 'Cango U-car' by ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality vehicles, optimizing dealer experiences and supply chain management, and improving the convenience and security of cross-regional deliveries."
"Beyond 'Cango U-car,' we made significant strides in cross-border used car transactions during the quarter. Since its launch in March 2024, our international used car website, Autocango.com, has quickly gained traction among global audiences. We significantly expanded its market coverage as well as its range of product and service offerings in the second quarter. To date, its premium services and vast offering of over 85,000 high-quality used car SKUs have attracted over 180,000 visits with more than 20,000 registered users across 207 countries and regions worldwide. Furthermore, our streamlined, asset-light, and traffic-focused approach enables us to control operating costs while creating value. Ultimately, we aim to position Autocango.com as the premier gateway for exporting Chinese used cars. Moving forward, Cango will continue to deepen its partnership with overseas markets, further optimizing our trading functionality and services to better serve car buyers both in and outside China," concluded Mr. Lin.
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Despite market challenges, we maintained robust financial stability through disciplined expense management and cost-efficiency measures. Our net income for the quarter surged by 137.5% compared to the same period last year, and our cash position remains strong. As we enter the second half of the year, we will continue to enforce stringent cost control and risk management strategies, while actively exploring new initiatives leveraging Cango's extensive industry expertise."
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB45.1 million (US$6.2 million) compared with RMB675.4 million in the same period of 2023. Guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, was RMB20.9 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024. This was presented separately from the contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
- Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB26.5 million (US$3.7 million) from RMB615.8 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was 58.8% compared with 91.2% in the same period of 2023.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB4.0 million (US$0.5 million) from RMB12.2 million in the same period of 2023.
- General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB39.2 million (US$5.4 million) compared with RMB36.8 million in the same period of 2023.
- Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB1.7 million (US$0.2 million) from RMB7.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) compared with a net loss of RMB1.6 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB63.0 million (US$8.7 million) compared with a net loss of RMB10.2 million in the same period of 2023.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB47.0 million (US$6.5 million), compared with a loss of RMB8.9 million in the same period of 2023.
NET INCOME
Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB86.0 million (US$11.8 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB90.7 million (US$12.5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET INCOME PER ADS
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB0.83 (US$0.11) and RMB0.76 (US$0.10), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2024 were RMB0.87 (US$0.12) and RMB0.80 (US$0.11), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
BALANCE SHEET
- As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB949.5 million (US$130.6 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion as of March 31, 2024.
- As of June 30, 2024, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2.7 billion (US$376.5 million), compared with RMB2.3 billion as of March 31, 2024.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB20 million and RMB25 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Share Repurchase Program
Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024 (the "New Share Repurchase Program"), the Company had repurchased 840,838 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$1.5 million up to August 16, 2024.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,020,604,191
949,450,190
130,648,694
Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments
1,670,006,785
-
-
Restricted cash - current
14,334,937
13,672,966
1,881,463
Short-term investments
635,070,394
2,735,968,872
376,481,846
Accounts receivable, net
64,791,709
40,068,078
5,513,551
Finance lease receivables - current, net
200,459,435
78,607,773
10,816,790
Financing receivables, net
29,522,035
14,629,276
2,013,055
Short-term contract asset
170,623,200
65,299,784
8,985,549
Prepayments and other current assets
78,606,808
62,519,984
8,603,036
Total current assets
3,884,019,494
3,960,216,923
544,943,984
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
583,380,417
489,818,652
67,401,290
Property and equipment, net
8,239,037
7,061,030
971,630
Intangible assets
48,373,192
47,865,203
6,586,471
Long-term contract asset
36,310,769
498,307
68,569
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
36,426,617
9,937,420
1,367,435
Operating lease right-of-use assets
47,154,944
45,082,195
6,203,516
Other non-current assets
4,705,544
4,056,835
558,239
Total non-current assets
764,590,520
604,319,642
83,157,150
TOTAL ASSETS
4,648,610,014
4,564,536,565
628,101,134
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
39,071,500
-
-
Long-term debts-current
926,237
715,342
98,434
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
206,877,626
154,492,866
21,258,925
Deferred guarantee income
86,218,888
35,052,488
4,823,383
Contingent risk assurance liabilities
125,140,991
51,974,769
7,151,966
Income tax payable
311,904,279
314,347,710
43,255,684
Short-term lease liabilities
7,603,380
7,536,210
1,037,017
Total current liabilities
777,742,901
564,119,385
77,625,409
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
712,023
650,253
89,478
Deferred tax liability
10,724,133
10,724,133
1,475,690
Long-term operating lease liabilities
42,228,435
41,861,689
5,760,360
Other non-current liabilities
226,035
142,603
19,623
Total non-current liabilities
53,890,626
53,378,678
7,345,151
Total liabilities
831,633,527
617,498,063
84,970,560
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
28,107
Treasury shares
(773,130,748)
(780,064,771)
(107,340,485)
Additional paid-in capital
4,813,679,585
4,745,898,255
653,057,334
Accumulated other comprehensive income
111,849,166
140,576,911
19,344,027
Retained earnings
(335,625,776)
(159,576,153)
(21,958,409)
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
3,816,976,487
3,947,038,502
543,130,574
Total shareholders' equity
3,816,976,487
3,947,038,502
543,130,574
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,648,610,014
4,564,536,565
628,101,134
CANGO INC.
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
675,430,076
45,079,736
6,203,178
1,218,043,439
109,502,230
15,068,008
Loan facilitation income and other related income
13,957,481
1,669,748
229,765
16,272,881
15,490,770
2,131,601
Guarantee income
55,875,460
20,906,819
2,876,874
120,004,206
51,166,400
7,040,731
Leasing income
16,645,952
3,341,561
459,814
38,859,633
8,281,273
1,139,541
After-market services income
10,529,314
16,517,025
2,272,818
27,248,790
28,154,813
3,874,231
Automobile trading income
562,758,493
1,469,154
202,162
992,608,136
4,914,194
676,216
Others
15,663,376
1,175,429
161,744
23,049,793
1,494,780
205,688
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
615,829,103
26,525,482
3,650,028
1,096,347,083
55,584,350
7,648,661
Sales and marketing
12,153,129
3,985,488
548,421
24,691,691
7,533,761
1,036,680
General and administrative
36,834,735
39,170,818
5,390,084
76,637,265
77,094,349
10,608,535
Research and development
7,748,158
1,670,526
229,872
15,850,521
2,768,631
380,976
Net loss (gain) on contingent risk assurance liabilities
1,556,164
(10,257,113)
(1,411,426)
(66,392)
(25,275,359)
(3,478,005)
Provision (net recovery on provision) for credit losses
10,238,843
(62,990,492)
(8,667,780)
(38,315,257)
(129,329,576)
(17,796,342)
Total operation cost and expense
684,360,132
(1,895,291)
(260,801)
1,175,144,911
(11,623,844)
(1,599,495)
(Loss) income from operations
(8,930,056)
46,975,027
6,463,979
42,898,528
121,126,074
16,667,503
Interest income
20,718,511
33,754,595
4,644,787
39,499,391
50,258,560
6,915,808
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
4,668,993
(6,004,598)
(826,260)
8,401,348
4,979,926
685,261
Interest expense
(1,652,610)
-
-
(3,946,695)
-
-
Foreign exchange gain, net
3,820,047
361,803
49,786
2,835,740
493,492
67,907
Other income
3,138,715
4,585,054
630,924
7,598,612
5,417,605
745,487
Other expenses
(96,249)
(1,300,073)
(178,896)
(227,134)
(1,835,463)
(252,568)
Net income before income taxes
21,667,351
78,371,808
10,784,320
97,059,790
180,440,194
24,829,398
Income tax expenses (benefits)
14,559,258
7,651,029
1,052,817
17,931,896
(4,390,571)
(604,163)
Net income
36,226,609
86,022,837
11,837,137
114,991,686
176,049,623
24,225,235
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
36,226,609
86,022,837
11,837,137
114,991,686
176,049,623
24,225,235
Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
0.27
0.83
0.11
0.86
1.68
0.23
Diluted
0.26
0.76
0.10
0.82
1.56
0.21
Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per
Basic
133,052,781
104,041,560
104,041,560
133,906,218
104,781,289
104,781,289
Diluted
138,366,712
113,656,131
113,656,131
139,610,743
112,790,662
112,790,662
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
78,051,511
7,832,817
1,077,831
72,030,932
28,727,745
3,953,069
Total comprehensive income
114,278,120
93,855,654
12,914,968
187,022,618
204,777,368
28,178,304
Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango Inc.'s
114,278,120
93,855,654
12,914,968
187,022,618
204,777,368
28,178,304
CANGO INC.
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2023
2024
2023
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
36,226,609
86,022,837
11,837,137
114,991,686
176,049,623
24,225,235
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
11,980,577
4,688,971
645,224
26,039,675
10,406,393
1,431,967
Cost of revenue
728,462
212,617
29,257
1,475,878
467,008
64,262
Sales and marketing
2,345,570
868,477
119,506
5,138,966
1,915,136
263,531
General and administrative
8,376,396
3,382,804
465,490
18,283,664
7,799,176
1,073,203
Research and development
530,149
225,073
30,971
1,141,167
225,073
30,971
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
48,207,186
90,711,808
12,482,361
141,031,361
186,456,016
25,657,202
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
48,207,186
90,711,808
12,482,361
141,031,361
186,456,016
25,657,202
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
0.36
0.87
0.12
1.05
1.78
0.24
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
0.35
0.80
0.11
1.01
1.65
0.23
Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic
133,052,781
104,041,560
104,041,560
133,906,218
104,781,289
104,781,289
Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted
138,366,712
113,656,131
113,656,131
139,610,743
112,790,662
112,790,662
