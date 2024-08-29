Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870625 | ISIN: US9024941034 | Ticker-Symbol: TF7A
Tradegate
29.08.24
18:52 Uhr
58,47 Euro
+0,11
+0,19 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,7158,2811:04
57,7158,2811:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 23:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Names Curt Calaway Chief Financial Officer

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Curt Calaway has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Calaway has been with the company since 2006, most recently serving as interim Chief Financial Officer. Calaway will report directly to Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods.

Calaway has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, audit and accounting. Prior to being named interim CFO, Calaway served as the CFO for Tyson Foods' Prepared Foods Business Unit and was also responsible for the company's Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and corporate development efforts. Calaway served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, where he led Investor Relations, Treasury, Corporate Finance, Corporate Financial Planning & Accounting, M&A, Corporate Development, and Supply Chain Finance. Calaway has held various leadership roles with the company during his 18-year tenure, including Controller, Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Audit and Compliance.

"Curt is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in financial strategy and reporting," said King. "I am confident Curt will continue to help drive our operational excellence and shareholder value."

Calaway succeeds John R. Tyson. John remains with the company but is currently on health-related leave.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 139,000 team members on September 30, 2023. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: tysonfoodspr@tyson.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.