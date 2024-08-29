NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:20 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Stewart Stecker Mylene Mangalindan Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sstecker@nvidia.com mmangalindan@nvidia.com

