NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:20 a.m. Pacific time
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.
