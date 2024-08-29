Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
30.08.24
11:04 Uhr
107,90 Euro
+1,68
+1,58 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,90107,9211:05
107,90107,9211:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2024 23:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:20 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Stewart Stecker Mylene Mangalindan
Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
sstecker@nvidia.com mmangalindan@nvidia.com

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.