Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
30.08.24
08:00 Uhr
30.08.2024 10:36 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 29 August 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,729.56p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,760.18p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.0%. There are currently 84,139,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 August 2024


