Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 30.08.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES IG GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1145 (1040) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 540 (495) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES GRAFTON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1100) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS BODYCOTE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 955 (980) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN PLACES RENTOKIL ON 'NEGATIVE CATALYST WATCH' - JPMORGAN PLACES RS GROUP ON 'POSITIVE CATALYST WATCH' - UBS CUTS SOUTH32 PRICE TARGET TO 195 (210) PENCE - 'BUY'



