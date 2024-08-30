Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: German High Street Properties A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in German High Street Properties A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 September 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060093524 (GERHSP) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0063182829 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: German High Street Properties, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:5 (UK) Shareholders in German High Street Properties A/S will be allocated one (1) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 3 September - 16 September 2024 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 354212 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook GERHSP T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- German High Street Properties A/S makes a rights issue of up to 609,076 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 per share. Subscription price is DKK 73 per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 5 September - 18 September 2024, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66