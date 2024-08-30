Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2024 11:22 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: German High Street Properties A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in German High Street Properties A/S will be admitted to
trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 September 2024. As
of the same date, ISIN DK0060093524 (GERHSP) will be traded excl. of
subscription rights. 



ISIN:     DK0063182829                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:     German High Street Properties, T-ret               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:  1:5 (UK)                             
        Shareholders in German High Street Properties A/S will be    
        allocated one (1) subscription right per share held in the   
        company on the record date. Five (5) subscription rights entitle
        the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share at the    
        subscription price                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    3 September - 16 September 2024                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 354212                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook   GERHSP T                             
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market     OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15             
 Segment / no                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    XCSE                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



German High Street Properties A/S makes a rights issue of up to 609,076 new
shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 per share. Subscription price is DKK 73
per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 5 September - 18 September 2024, both
days included. 





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
