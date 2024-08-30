

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy expanded slightly less than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the June quarter, the same pace as in the previous quarter. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 0.4 percent.



On the expenditure side, private consumption fell 1.1 percent, while government consumption rose by 1.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation contracted 2.1 percent due to weaker private investments.



The annual decline in GDP was 1.2 percent in the second quarter versus 1.3 percent in the previous three-month period. That was above the 0.7 percent fall estimated initially on August 14.



