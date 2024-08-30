

Original-Research: Aroundtown SA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

30.08.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Aroundtown SA

Company Name: Aroundtown SA

ISIN: LU1673108939



Reason for the research: Sechsmonatsbericht

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 30.08.2024

Target price: EUR3,60

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,50 auf EUR 3,60.

Zusammenfassung:

Es gibt eindeutige Anzeichen für eine Bodenbildung im Immobilienzyklus: (1) erste Zinssenkungen in der EU und die allgemeine Erwartung, dass die der US-Notenbank im September nachzieht; (2) eine Verlangsamung der negativen Immobilienbewertungen; und (3) eine Verbesserung des Zugangs zu den Kapitalmärkten. Was den letztgenannten Punkt betrifft, so haben AT und GCP in diesem Sommer nach einer zweijährigen Pause die Anleihemärkte angezapft und zusammen EUR1,15 Mrd. an unbesicherten Schulden ausgegeben. Die neu gestaltete Bilanz des Vermieters dürfte nun selbst bei müden Anlegern auf Zustimmung stoßen. Das AT-Management erhöhte seine FFO-1-Prognose für 2024 aufgrund eines weiteren soliden Quartals, in dem der Vermieter ein LFL-Mietwachstum von 2,9% verzeichnete, während die Finanzierungskosten ebenfalls niedriger als erwartet ausfielen. Wir stufen die AT-Aktie weiterhin mit einer Kaufempfehlung ein bei einem Kursziel von EUR3,60 (bisher: EUR3,50).



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.50 to EUR 3.60.



Abstract:

There are clear signposts pointing to a bottoming of the property cycle: (1) initial rate cuts in the EU with the Fed widely expected to follow suit in September; (2) decelerating negative property valuations; and (3) improving access to the capital markets. On the latter point AT and GCP each tapped the bond markets this summer after a two year hiatus issuing a combined EUR1.15bn in unsecured debt. The landlord's revamped balance sheet should now pass muster with even jaded investors. AT-brass upped their 2024 FFO 1 guide on the back of another solid quarter that saw the landlord report 2.9% LFL rental growth, while financing expenses are also running lower than expected. We remain Buy-rated on AT with a EUR3.6 TP (old: EUR3.5).

