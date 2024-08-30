Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MONTHLY FACTSHEET

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 July 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc Factsheet July 2024

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the announcement.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

30 August 2024