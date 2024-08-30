

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - To fight the shared challenge of small boat crossings, the United Kingdom and France have agreed to intensify efforts to dismantle human smuggling routes further upstream.



This was agreed at a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. They also agreed to increase intelligence sharing between the two countries, separated by English channel.



The leaders reflected on the success of the European Political Community meeting, held at Blenheim Palace last month, and agreed on the importance of further strengthening and broadening the close relationship between the UK and France in the coming months.



Turning to the fragile situation in the Middle East, Starmer said he was very concerned about the escalation in the West Bank in recent days.



The leaders agreed on the urgency of concluding negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the importance of pursing a political solution that creates an irreversible pathway to a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, which can provide lasting security for both Israelis and Palestinians.



