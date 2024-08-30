Admirals Group AS 2024 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Despite the low volatility in the financial markets in the first half of 2024, Admiral Markets AS delivered increased trading revenues and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.

The Group's net trading income increased by 4% to EUR 22.0 million (6M 2023: EUR 21.1 million).

The Group's operating expenses decreased by 9% to EUR 22.9 million (6M 2023: EUR 25.2 million).

EBITDA was EUR 0.4 million (6M 2023: EUR -2.9 million).

Net loss was EUR -1.2 million (6M 2023: EUR -4.8 million).

Admirals voluntarily decided in April 2024 to temporarily suspend the onboarding of new customers for Admirals Europe Ltd. This decision is related to Admirals Europe Ltd's efforts to comply with and adapt to the recommendations of the CySEC regulator and affects only operations in EU countries.

Admirals is actively working to implement the necessary changes to its processes and products to achieve full compliance with regulatory standards. By collaborating closely with CySEC, Admirals aims not only to resume attracting new clients in EU countries but also to strengthen its position in the market as a responsible and reliable partner.

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 45,939 41,025 Due from investment companies 15,82 18,961 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,527 5,062 Loans and receivables 4,821 4,772 Inventories 416 311 Other assets 2,444 2,137 Tangible fixed assets 1,721 1,95 Right-of-use assets 2,354 2,603 Intangible assets 4,24 5,147 Total assets 81,282 81,968 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 444 224 Liabilities and accruals 4,053 4,318 Deferred tax liability 0 1 Subordinated debt securities 4,105 4,102 Lease liabilities 2,79 2,894 Total liabilities 11,392 11,539 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -274 -315 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve -363 -834 Retained earnings 70,206 71,276 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 69,844 70,402 Non-controlling interest 46 27 Total equity 69,89 70,429 Total liabilities and equity 81,282 81,968

(in thousands of euros) 6 months 2024 6 months 2023 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 23,003 22,906 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 785 814 Brokerage and commission fee expense -1,793 -2,561 Other trading activity related income 290 243 Other trading activity related expense -324 -342 Net income from trading 21,961 21,060 Other income similar to interest 37 118 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 467 287 Interest expense -234 -217 Other income 261 236 Other expenses -264 -159 Net losses on exchange rate changes -488 -300 Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -145 -78 Personnel expenses -7,064 -7,479 Operating expenses -13,864 -16,216 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,406 -1,150 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -392 -378 (Loss) before income tax -1,131 -4,276 Income tax -21 -546 (Loss) for the reporting period -1,152 -4,822 Other comprehensive income: Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustment 470 66 Total other comprehensive loss for the reporting period 470 66 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period -682 -4,756 Net (loss) / profit attributable to the owners of the parent -1,170 -4,859 Net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 19 25 (Loss) / Profit for the reporting period -1,151 -4,834 Total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to the owners of the parent -700 -4,793 Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable non- controlling interest 19 25 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period -681 -4,768 Basic and diluted earnings per share -0.47 -1.93

Additional information:

Lauri Reinberg

Chief financial officer of Admirals Group AS

lauri.reinberg@admiralmarkets.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/