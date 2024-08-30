Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Top 10 Split Trust: Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) -- Top 10 Split Trust (the "Fund") announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Capital Units amounted to $0.13 million or $0.25 per Capital Unit. Net assets attributable to holders of Capital Units as at June 30, 2024 were $0.94 million or $1.88 per Capital Unit. Cash distributions of $0.39 per Preferred Security and $0.09 per Capital Unit were paid to securityholders during the period.

The Fund's investment objectives for the Capital Units are (i) to provide holders of Capital Units, upon redemption, with the benefit of any capital appreciation in the market price of the securities in the Financial Portfolio and (ii) to pay quarterly distributions to holders of Capital Units in an amount targeted to be 7.5% per annum of the net asset value of the Fund. The Fund's investment objectives for the Preferred Securities are (i) to pay holders of Preferred Securities fixed quarterly cash interest payments of 6.25% per annum on the $12.50 principal amount of a Preferred Security and (ii) to repay the principal amount of $12.50 per Preferred Security on termination of the Fund.

The Fund invests exclusively in shares of the six largest Canadian banks and four largest Canadian life insurance companies generally investing not less than 5% and not more than 15% of the Fund's assets in each company.

The Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Capital Units and Preferred Securities are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TXT.UN and TXT.PR.A respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions)

Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Gain (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 0.23
Expenses (0.16)
Operating Profit $ 0.07
Preferred Security Interest (0.20)
Decrease in Net Assets Attributable
to Holders of Capital Units		 $ (0.13)


For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
www.mulvihill.com
info@mulvihill.com


Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.