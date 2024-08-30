Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces "Redemption Fair Market Value" in Connection with Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT) ("Cellebrite," the "Company" or "we"), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today the "Redemption Fair Market Value" in connection with its previously announced redemption of its warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase ordinary shares of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares").



On August 15, 2024, the Company announced that it will redeem all of its Warrants that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 16, 2024 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant. Warrant holders may elect to exercise their Warrants for cash or on a "cashless basis" before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, subject to the terms of the Company's previously issued notice of redemption (as revised, the "Notice of Redemption"). The "Redemption Fair Market Value" announced today is used to determine the number of Ordinary Shares that will be issued to Warrant holders who exercise their warrants on a "cashless basis" (a "Make-Whole Exercise"). Based on the Redemption Fair Market Value, Warrant holders who exercise their Warrants by surrendering them pursuant to a Make-Whole Exercise prior to the Redemption Date will receive 0.342 Ordinary Shares per Warrant.

The Warrants include (i) the outstanding public warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares (the "Public Warrants") issued pursuant to that certain Assignment, Assumption and Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated on August 30, 2021 (the "Warrant Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (as successor to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC) ("Equiniti"), which were originally issued by TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. ("TWC") in connection with its initial public offering and subsequently assumed by the Company and converted into warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares of the Company as a result of the Company's business combination with TWC which was consummated on August 30, 2021 (the "Business Combination"), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant (the "Redemption Price") and (ii) the outstanding private placement warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares (the "Private Placement Warrants" and, together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") originally issued by TWC in a private placement transaction under the Private Placement Warrants Purchase Agreement, dated as of September 10, 2020, by and between TWC and TWC Tech Holdings II, LLC, and converted into warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares of the Company as a result of the Business Combination, on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.

Today, at the direction of the Company, the information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. (the "Information Agent"), and the warrant agent, Equiniti (the "Warrant Agent"), have delivered a notice (the "Notice of Redemption Fair Market Value") to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants, informing them that: (i) the Redemption Fair Market Value is $16.72, and (ii) as a result, holders of Warrants who exercise their Warrants on a "cashless basis" will receive 0.342 Ordinary Shares per Warrant.

Prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, Warrantholders may elect to: (1) exercise their Warrants for cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per Ordinary Share, or (2) surrender their Warrants on a "cashless basis" pursuant to a Make-Whole Exercise, in which case the surrendering holder will receive 0.342 Ordinary Shares per Warrant. For additional information, including information on how holders may exercise their Warrants, please refer to the Notice of Redemption.

The Company has obtained a ruling (the "Ruling") from the Israeli Tax Authorities, as further described in the Notice of Redemption, that exempts the Company from the potential obligation to withhold tax upon the issuance of Ordinary Shares to holders ("Qualified Holders") of the Public Warrants who effect a Make-Whole Exercise and meet the requirements of the Ruling. Warrantholders who exercise for cash and Warrantholders who are not Qualified Holders will be subject to Israeli withholding tax requirements.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the Redemption Price, net of any applicable tax withholding, or as otherwise described in the Notice of Redemption.

The Ordinary Shares and the Public Warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "CLBT" and "CLBTW," respectively. We understand from Nasdaq that September 13, 2024, the trading day prior to the Redemption Date, will be the last day on which the Public Warrants will be traded on Nasdaq.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Warrants, the Ordinary Shares, or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Warrants, the Ordinary Shares or any such other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

Additional information regarding this announcement may be found in a Form 6-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any questions you may have about redemption and exercising your Warrants may be directed to the Company's Information Agent at:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

Banks and Brokerage Firms, Please Call: (212) 269-5550

Stockholders and All Others Call Toll-Free: (800) 431-9643

Email: CLBTW@dfking.com

