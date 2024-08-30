

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that Arizona has launched its first federal Home Energy Rebates program to help middle-income households to save energy and money on energy-efficient home upgrades.



Supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, Arizona is the second state in the nation to launch the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates portion of the rebate program.



Arizona's launch is part of the Biden Administration's nationwide initiative to provide $8.8 billion in Federal funding for states, territories, and Tribes to lower energy costs and increase efficiency in homes by making it cheaper to install cost-saving measures such as heat pumps, electrical panels, and insulation.



It is estimated that these energy-saving measures will save American households up to $1 billion annually in energy costs and support an estimated 50,000 U.S. jobs in residential construction, manufacturing, and other sectors.



'Arizonans know more than most the urgency of deploying energy efficient measures, like insulation and upgraded HVAC systems, so households across the state can slash their utility bills without putting people in danger of heat-related health impacts,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.



Many Americans spend a large portion of their monthly income to heat, cool and power their homes. In Arizona, 1 in 10 households are severely energy-burdened, with some of the lowest-income families in the nation spending more than 30 percent of their income on energy bills.



Overall, by participating in the Home Energy Rebate programs, individual households could save up to $14,000 for energy-efficient home upgrades and hundreds more on monthly energy bills, according o the Department of Energy.



