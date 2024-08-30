Coinsilium Group Limited - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 30 August 2024 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 218,064,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 218,064,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman: +350 2000 8223

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive: +44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

(Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".