30.08.2024 15:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 30, 2024 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 274270)

The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes
Oyj will be traded as of September 02, 2024. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:


Trading code: BONEHU0124

ISIN code: FI4000577879

Orderbook id: 354160

Market Segment: First North Finland

Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table

Subscription period: September 02, 2024 - September 20, 2024

Trading starts: September 02, 2024

Last trading day: September 17, 2024


