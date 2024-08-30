Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 30, 2024 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 274270) Correction: The subscription period has been corrected. The correct subscription period is September 02, 2024 - September 20, 2024. The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as of September 02, 2024. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: BONEHU0124 ISIN code: FI4000577879 Orderbook id: 354160 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: September 02, 2024 - September 20, 2024 Trading starts: September 02, 2024 Last trading day: September 17, 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260