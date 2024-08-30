

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders digesting closely watched consumer price inflation data, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.



The upward momentum on Wall Street comes after the Commerce Department released readings on U.S. consumer price inflation that are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



The report showed consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July, while the annual rate of price growth was unexpectedly flat.



The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The modest increase matched expectations.



The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, also crept up by 0.2 percent in July. The uptick matched the increase seen in June as well as economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report said the annual rates of growth by the PCE price index and the core PCE price index were both unchanged at 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



Economists had expected the year-over-year growth by both the PCE price index and the core PCE price index to tick up by 0.1 percentage point.



With the Fed almost universally expected to cut interest rates next month, the lack of acceleration in the yearly price growth may lead to optimism the central bank will lower rates at a faster pace.



Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of August.



The Chicago business barometer is expected to inch up to 45.5 in August from 45.3 in July, but a reading below 50 would still indicate contraction.



The University of Michigan is also scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of August.



The consumer sentiment index for August is expected to be upwardly revised to 68.0 from the preliminary reading of 67.8, which was up from 66.4 in July.



Stocks turned in a strong performance throughout much of the trading day on Thursday but gave back ground in the latter part of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slipping into negative territory.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 39.69 points or 0.2 percent to 17,516.43 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.22 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,591.96, while the Dow managed to remain in positive territory, climbing 243.63 points or 0.6 percent to a new record closing high of 41,335.05.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.01 to $75.92 a barrel after jumping $1.39 to $75.91 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $22.50 to $2,560.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $7.40 to $2,552.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.72 yen versus the 144.99 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1063 compared to yesterday's $1.1077.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News