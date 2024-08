Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list the following bond loans issued by Nordea Hypotek AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds. The bond loans are currently also listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. ISIN Trading Code Short Name First trading date Last trading date SE0013360856 NBHB_5731_GB NBHB 5731 GB 2024-09-02 2027-11-25 SE0013361177 NBHB_5733_GB NBHB 5733 GB 2024-09-02 2028-10-27 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280