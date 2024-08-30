TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

30 August 2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 1,250,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued at a price of 84.37 pence per share (the "New Shares"), raising £1,054,625.00 (before costs and expenses) under the Block Listing.

Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 258,074,331 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

