

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped slightly in July, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The jobless rate fell to 6.4 percent from 6.5 percent in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.



The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged at 6.5 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 114,000 from June to 10.99 million. Compared to July 2023, unemployment fell by 190,000.



The youth unemployment rate was 14.2 percent in July compared to 14.4 percent in June.



