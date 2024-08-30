Anzeige
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Raymond McGregor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Alison McGregor, Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC

b)

LEI

549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in Fidelity Special Values PLC

GB00BWXC7Y93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.25871

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,000

£3.25871

e)

Date of the transaction

2024/08/28

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43


