Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Raymond McGregor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Alison McGregor, Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)
LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.25871
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
10,000
£3.25871
e)
Date of the transaction
2024/08/28
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Contact:
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
020 7961 4240
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43