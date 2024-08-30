Anzeige
Augmentum Fintech plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 17:54 Uhr
Augmentum Fintech plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Augmentum Fintech plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 19 September 2023, it purchased on 30 August 2024, 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at an average price of 108.00 pence per share. These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 12,391,726 Ordinary shares in treasury and has 181,013,697 Ordinary shares in issue, including those in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 168,621,971 and accordingly that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733


