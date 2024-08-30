Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 18:12 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

For immediate release

30 August 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 15,511 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4755.00 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

20,434,452 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

6,145,811 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 20,434,452, which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.