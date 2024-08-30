Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Trident Royalties PLC
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BF7J2535
Issuer Name
TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Aug-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
30-Aug-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.000000
0.470862
0.470862
1380000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.917270
0.473592
6.390862
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
31/07/2026
n/a
Cash
1380000
0.470862
Sub Total 8.B2
1380000
0.470862%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
30-Aug-2024
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
