Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN GB00BF7J2535 Issuer Name TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.470862 0.470862 1380000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.917270 0.473592 6.390862

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1380000 0.470862 Sub Total 8.B2 1380000 0.470862%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

