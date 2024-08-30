Anzeige
Frankfurt
30.08.24
10:53 Uhr
0,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Trident Royalties PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BF7J2535

Issuer Name

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above


City of registered office (if applicable)


Country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

0.470862

0.470862

1380000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.917270

0.473592

6.390862

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

31/07/2026

n/a

Cash

1380000

0.470862

Sub Total 8.B2

1380000

0.470862%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
