Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of the 2024 AGM

DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of the 2024 AGM 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of the 2024 AGM 
30-Aug-2024 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 August 2024 
Petrofac Limited 
(the Company) 
 
Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of the 2024 AGM 
 
Petrofac Limited announces that it has today published its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts (2023 Annual Report) and 
Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (2024 AGM Notice). 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the 2023 Annual Report and the 2024 AGM Notice have been submitted to 
the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Company also confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, 
is available in unedited full text within the 2023 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism. 
 
These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on 
the Company's website at www.petrofac.com. 
 
The Company's 2024 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:00am on Monday 23 September 2024 at One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 
8HQ. 
 
 
Contact for enquiries: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
020 7811 4900 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 343996 
EQS News ID:  1978741 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978741&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2024 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
