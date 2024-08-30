Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:05 Uhr
4,300 Euro
+0,060
+1,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.08.2024 18:30 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

For immediate release

30 August 2024

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 July 2024 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 79,248,688.

The Company has purchased a market total of 580,420 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 366.27 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 78,603,207 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 523,061,993.

The figure of 523,061,993 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913


