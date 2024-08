DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Aug-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 August 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 30 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 103,634 Highest price paid per share: 105.00p Lowest price paid per share: 104.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.8567p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,927,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,927,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.8567p 103,634

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 3671 104.50 12:06:55 00071188891TRLO0 XLON 11883 104.50 12:26:15 00071189314TRLO0 XLON 296 104.50 12:26:15 00071189313TRLO0 XLON 2000 104.50 12:27:52 00071189322TRLO0 XLON 4836 104.50 12:53:25 00071189782TRLO0 XLON 1700 105.00 14:39:41 00071192245TRLO0 XLON 6481 105.00 14:39:41 00071192244TRLO0 XLON 624 105.00 14:39:41 00071192243TRLO0 XLON 1358 105.00 14:39:41 00071192242TRLO0 XLON 10000 105.00 14:41:29 00071192286TRLO0 XLON 3431 104.50 14:48:28 00071192619TRLO0 XLON 1400 104.50 14:48:28 00071192618TRLO0 XLON 2188 104.50 15:48:58 00071194605TRLO0 XLON 12679 105.00 16:09:14 00071195406TRLO0 XLON 34074 105.00 16:09:14 00071195405TRLO0 XLON 4522 105.00 16:10:14 00071195435TRLO0 XLON 2491 105.00 16:10:14 00071195434TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

