New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Watch My Diamonds has introduced a watch verification program in New York's renowned Diamond District, designed to combat counterfeits and provide buyers with confidence in their purchases. This initiative aims to address concerns about counterfeit watches and ensure that every watch sold meets the highest standards of authenticity.

The introduction of "Super Fakes" has altered the market. These replicas closely resemble the original and distinguishing them can be a challenging task, even for an experienced horologist. The use of 3D printers and high quality materials, such as stainless steel, sapphire, and real leather straps has improved the engineering methods for crafting clone watches of luxury brands.





This has resulted in New York leading the charts for fake watches with 20.22%, followed by Los Angeles, with 14.75% and Chicago ending the Top 3 with 11.48%. The "Super Fakes" closely resemble the real ones and a naked and inexperienced eye can be tricked easily. That's why the company advises having watches authenticated and verified by a professional and help combat the replicated and counterfeited watch production.





Founded by Dmitry Aminoff and Alex Aminoff, Watch My Diamonds brings a wealth of expertise. Both founders are graduates of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and have assembled a team of certified professionals, including Bench Jewelers, Horologists, Gemologists, Designers, Diamond Setters, Polishers, and Photographers. They have developed a verification program that guarantees 100% authenticity for Luxury watches.

The verification process begins with an examination of the watch's documentation. Watch My Diamonds acquires its products from authorized and reputable dealers, ensuring that each item comes with the necessary guarantees and warranties. The company also sources watches from industry leaders and wholesalers, offering a warranty and guarantee system that provides peace of mind for customers. The team verifies the paperwork, including warranty cards and certificates, and checks the serial and model numbers to ensure alignment with the proper model.

In addition to documentation checks, the verification process includes a detailed visual inspection by Watch My Diamonds' experts. These inspections are conducted using specialized tools, ensuring that every aspect of the watch meets the brand's strict quality standards.

Another key element of the verification process is the examination of the watch's movement. They open the case back and inspect the craftsmanship that Rolex is known for. This includes verifying the correct model number, caliber, and overall quality of the movement, ensuring that each watch meets the stringent requirements that define the Rolex brand.

Watch My Diamonds is committed to maintaining the highest standards of authenticity and customer satisfaction. This exclusive Rolex verification program reflects the company's dedication to protecting consumers and enhancing the luxury watch-buying experience.

