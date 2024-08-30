L&S Advisors, Inc. Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for 2Q 2024

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / L&S Advisors, Inc. (www.lsadvisors.com) announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for 2Q 2024. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"Successful investment strategies are the result of enormous effort, research and hard work," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns shines a light on the very best. The teams and managers behind each product showcase why SMAs continue to grow in today's economic climate."

L&S strategies were honored with the following distinctions:

L&S Income Equity

1 Star Category Large Value Universe

2 Star Category Large Value Universe

1 Star Category US Value Universe

L&S High Yield Fixed Income

1 Star Category High Yield Universe

2 Star Category High Yield Universe

3 Star Category High Yield Universe

1 Star Category US Fixed Income Universe

2 Star Category US Fixed Income Universe

3 Star Category US Fixed Income Universe

L&S Short-Duration High Yield

1 Star Category High Yield Universe

2 Star Category High Yield Universe

3 Star Category High Yield Universe

2 Star Category US Fixed Income Universe

L&S Income Equity, L&S High Yield Fixed Income and L&S Short-Duration High Yield are co-managed by Senior Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager Kenneth Malamed and Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst Matthew Nussbaum, CFA.

"We congratulate Ken and Matthew on this truly phenomenal achievement," said Sy Lippman, CEO of L&S Advisors. He continued, "We know Ken and Matthew have tirelessly dedicated themselves to seeking excellence in managing the investments for these strategies, and we could not be prouder to see recognition of this wonderful accomplishment."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

[1-Star Category:] had one of the top 10 returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

[2-Star Category:] had one of the top 10 returns for the one-year period in their respective strategy.

[3-Star Category:] had one of the top 10 returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

About L&S Advisors, Inc.

L&S Advisors, Inc. is a registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Los Angeles that was originally founded in 1979. L&S specializes in investment advisory services for high-net-worth investors, as well as institutional accounts, endowments and family offices. As an independent, fee-only RIA dedicated exclusively to managing assets, L&S Advisors provides objective and unbiased investment advice. The firm is defined by its client-focused, flexible investment strategies and its complete commitment to objectivity, independence, and transparency in all areas of its business.

About PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com.

L&S Advisors received this award from Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephr on August 20, 2024, for the period ending June 30, 2024. L&S paid no compensation for this ranking; however, L&S does pay an unrelated monthly subscription fee to Informa to produce marketing reports using the PSN system.

