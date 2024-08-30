Canggu, Bali--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - In a significant development for the yoga industry, Australia has included yoga instructors on the Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) draft priority skills list, creating new opportunities for skilled migrants. This reflects the growing global demand for wellness professionals in a world that increasingly recognizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. Loka Yoga School has announced that they will be meeting this increased demand by offering expanded yoga teacher training programs via their headquarters in Canggu, Bali.





Taryn Weggelaar - "To do what you love, and feel that it matters, how can anything be more fun?"

Taryn Weggelaar, Founder of Loka Yoga School, comments, "Including yoga instructors on Australia's priority skills list is a major milestone for the wellness industry. It's a clear recognition of the important role yoga plays in health and wellbeing, and we're proud to be training the next generation of instructors."

The announcement has sparked increased interest in yoga teaching as a career. Google Trends confirms this growing interest, with search terms like 'yoga teacher' and 'yoga teacher training' significantly increasing over the past year. Since the draft list announcement in June, data shows that the term 'yoga teacher' peaked mid-month, indicating a trend towards not only practising yoga but also pursuing it as a career.

While Australia's move highlights the demand for yoga professionals, other countries are also experiencing growth in this sector. Loka Yoga School has identified the top destinations where yoga instructors are in high demand and can build rewarding careers:

Bali, Indonesia: Offers various yoga teacher training programs and opportunities in the wellness tourism industry. A work permit (KITAS) is essential for professional yoga teachers. Canada: Provides diverse roles, from studio-based to corporate yoga, with a growing market for virtual classes and a projected CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. United Kingdom: Has included yoga instructors in the Skilled Worker Visa Program, with approximately 4,900 yoga studios offering 20,000 to 30,000 weekly classes nationwide. France: Experiencing rapid growth in yoga popularity, particularly in urban areas like Paris, with a growing focus on mental health, fitness, and mindfulness. New Zealand: Emerging market for creative approaches to yoga, including sound healing and outdoor classes, presenting a welcoming environment for overseas instructors with unique expertise.

In response to this global trend, Loka Yoga School offers internationally accredited programs, including 200-hour teacher training and specialized courses such as Yin Yoga. These programs are designed to prepare graduates for the diverse and growing international job market in yoga instruction, equipping them to teach effectively in various settings, from specialized yoga studios to fitness centers and corporate wellness programs.

The wellness industry is expanding globally, and yoga instructors are finding success in countries worldwide. Loka Yoga School graduates are making an impact from the beaches of Bali to the cities of New York, Berlin, Paris, and London, benefiting from the flexibility, cultural richness, and financial rewards that come with a career in yoga.





Google trends for Yoga Teacher over time

About Loka Yoga School

Loka Yoga School is an international yoga teacher training school offering Level 1 (200 hour) teacher training, Yin Yoga teacher training, Teacher Refresher courses and retreats, as well as Continuing Education courses (YACEP) accredited courses with Yoga Alliance International.

Our courses have been running in Bali and India since 2016 and we are in the process of expanding. We believe that learning the art of teaching yoga should be taught in stunning natural environments, in turn nourishing the soul. Be sure to leave having experienced a transformation of a life time.

Jalan Babadan No.5 Pererenan, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221671

SOURCE: Loka Yoga School