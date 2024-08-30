Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:10 Uhr
2,110 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
30.08.2024
118 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): OREL MANGALA ON LOAN TO EVERTON UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

Lyon, August 30, 2024,

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan, without option to buy, of Orel Mangala to English club Everton until June 30, 2025.

The 26-year-old Belgian international midfielder, on loan from Nottingham Forest last January, played 13 games in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals in Ligue 1. A permanent transfer this summer, Orel Mangala remains under contract with OL until June 30, 2028.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Orel Mangala a great season in the Premier League.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZ2aY5lnaWqalW5yYpdlaZWYaW1ilmaXm2qaxJJva8maaZ9hx22Sl5jIZnFomWhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87430-efg-300824-orel-mangala-prete-a-everton-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
