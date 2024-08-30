EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): OREL MANGALA ON LOAN TO EVERTON UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

Lyon, August 30, 2024,
Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan, without option to buy, of Orel Mangala to English club Everton until June 30, 2025.
The 26-year-old Belgian international midfielder, on loan from Nottingham Forest last January, played 13 games in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals in Ligue 1. A permanent transfer this summer, Orel Mangala remains under contract with OL until June 30, 2028.
Olympique Lyonnais wishes Orel Mangala a great season in the Premier League.
